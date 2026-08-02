Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,594 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 43,908 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Sonoco Products worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sonoco Products alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 93.1% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.7%

SON stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sonoco Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonoco Products wasn't on the list.

While Sonoco Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here