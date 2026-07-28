Soroban Capital Partners LP Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Soroban Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,015 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 127,985 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 0.0% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP's holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $281,033,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,709,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,969,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. Restaurant Brands International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.86.

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Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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