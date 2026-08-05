SoundThinking, Inc. $SSTI is Kopion Asset Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI - Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,648 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. SoundThinking accounts for 6.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 8.61% of SoundThinking worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in SoundThinking by 264.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 236,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 171,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,237 shares of the company's stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,087 shares of the company's stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter worth about $402,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SoundThinking Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.16.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Weiss Ratings cut SoundThinking from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised SoundThinking from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SoundThinking from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI - Free Report).

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