South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 7,178 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,927 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Adobe were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock worth $75,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock worth $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $370.86. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: FTC approval removes a key deal risk: U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. FTC Grants Early Approval for Adobe’s Acquisition of Topaz Labs

U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Topaz Labs deal reinforces the AI growth narrative: Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Why Is Adobe Stock Climbing Today

Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe continues to build credibility around responsible AI: The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Adobe Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Neutral Sentiment: Creator and education initiatives provide brand support: Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Pearson Names Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Champion

Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain: Commentary comparing Adobe Express with Canva and analysis noting uncertainty around Adobe’s AI transition underscore concerns about competition, monetization and whether new AI features can accelerate growth enough to offset disruption from generative-AI tools.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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