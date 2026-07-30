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South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • South Dakota Investment Council increased its Danaher stake by 25.2% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 85,466 shares valued at approximately $16.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 79.05% of Danaher’s stock.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with one Strong Buy, 19 Buy, and five Hold ratings. Danaher has an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $228.91.
  • Danaher exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.94 in earnings per share and $6.26 billion in revenue, with year-over-year revenue growth of 5.5%. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, representing a 0.8% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Danaher? Here are five stocks we like better.

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,466 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Danaher were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.95. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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