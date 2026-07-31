South Dakota Investment Council Buys 23,800 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 189.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,205,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $222,983,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion of Uber Eats grocery delivery: Uber added regional chains including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly. The broader grocery network could increase order frequency, strengthen local-market density and diversify Uber’s delivery business. Uber Eats adds five regional US grocery chains

Uber added regional chains including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly. The broader grocery network could increase order frequency, strengthen local-market density and diversify Uber’s delivery business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Brokerages assign Uber a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, and some commentary argues that the stock looks inexpensive relative to its earnings potential. This may provide support following its recent underperformance, although investors are waiting for evidence of sustained earnings growth. Uber consensus Moderate Buy rating

Brokerages assign Uber a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, and some commentary argues that the stock looks inexpensive relative to its earnings potential. This may provide support following its recent underperformance, although investors are waiting for evidence of sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle strategy offers long-term upside: Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 vehicles, potentially expanding its future robotaxi network and giving the company exposure to autonomous transportation growth. Uber investment in Rivian

Uber agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion in Rivian and purchase as many as 50,000 R2 vehicles, potentially expanding its future robotaxi network and giving the company exposure to autonomous transportation growth. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are in focus: Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Uber lacks the usual indicators supporting a likely earnings beat. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the upcoming report, particularly given the company’s prior quarter revenue missed estimates despite an EPS beat. Uber earnings expectations

Analysts expect earnings growth, but Zacks said Uber lacks the usual indicators supporting a likely earnings beat. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the upcoming report, particularly given the company’s prior quarter revenue missed estimates despite an EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure in delivery is increasing: DoorDash’s FAA Part 135 certification could enable commercial drone delivery, potentially reducing labor costs and improving delivery margins. If successfully scaled, the technology could widen DoorDash’s competitive advantage in local fulfillment. DoorDash drone certification

DoorDash’s FAA Part 135 certification could enable commercial drone delivery, potentially reducing labor costs and improving delivery margins. If successfully scaled, the technology could widen DoorDash’s competitive advantage in local fulfillment. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and macro risks weigh on sentiment: Uber reportedly cut dozens of jobs as part of an AI restructuring, while elevated core inflation and slower-than-expected GDP growth raise concerns about consumer spending and operating costs. The Rivian commitment also represents substantial capital spending before autonomous-vehicle returns are realized. Uber AI restructuring

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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