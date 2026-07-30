South Dakota Investment Council Buys 39,708 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,271 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.40% of Alaska Air Group worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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