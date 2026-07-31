South Dakota Investment Council Buys 66,068 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 235.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,081 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,613 shares of the company's stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,168,000 after acquiring an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 34.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 178,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 318,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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