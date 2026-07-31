South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.16% of MGIC Investment worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,972 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised MGIC Investment from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:MTG opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. MGIC Investment Corporation has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $295.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about MGIC Investment

Here are the key news stories impacting MGIC Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: MGIC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted net operating income of $183.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, versus the $0.74–$0.76 analyst consensus. Earnings also increased from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MGIC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted net operating income of $183.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, versus the $0.74–$0.76 analyst consensus. Earnings also increased from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted disciplined execution and a 14.5% return on equity, while the company posted a 59.63% net margin. These results support the case for continued financial strength and capital generation. MGIC Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Management highlighted disciplined execution and a 14.5% return on equity, while the company posted a 59.63% net margin. These results support the case for continued financial strength and capital generation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly raised its estimate for first-quarter 2028 earnings to $0.84 per share from $0.83, indicating slightly improved longer-term expectations. Full-year earnings consensus remains $3.05 per share.

Zacks Research modestly raised its estimate for first-quarter 2028 earnings to $0.84 per share from $0.83, indicating slightly improved longer-term expectations. Full-year earnings consensus remains $3.05 per share. Neutral Sentiment: MGIC’s reported net income was $182.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. The company’s valuation remains relatively low at approximately 9.7 times earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors.

MGIC’s reported net income was $182.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. The company’s valuation remains relatively low at approximately 9.7 times earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $295.39 million was slightly below the $297.54 million consensus and declined 2.9% year over year. The revenue shortfall and lack of top-line growth may be limiting the stock’s response to the earnings beat. MGIC Investment Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $534,940.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,333,791. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 560,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,236,936.38. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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