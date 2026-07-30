South Dakota Investment Council Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,139 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.12% of Generac worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,423,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,557,000 after purchasing an additional 806,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,619,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,003,000 after buying an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,876 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $202,943,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,870,000 after acquiring an additional 189,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported adjusted EPS of $2.91 , well above the roughly $1.95–$2.01 analyst consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Generac Holdings Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Generac reported adjusted EPS of , well above the roughly $1.95–$2.01 analyst consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: Commercial and industrial sales grew approximately 29% to $556 million, with management raising expected C&I growth to the low-30% range. Increasing demand from AI and data-center infrastructure is driving orders beyond Generac’s traditional residential power business. Generac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Commercial and industrial sales grew approximately 29% to $556 million, with management raising expected C&I growth to the low-30% range. Increasing demand from AI and data-center infrastructure is driving orders beyond Generac’s traditional residential power business. Positive Sentiment: The data-center backlog has reached about $1.6 billion . Two hyperscaler supply agreements reportedly provide roughly $700 million or more of 2027 delivery opportunities, improving revenue visibility and supporting significant 2027 growth. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The data-center backlog has reached about . Two hyperscaler supply agreements reportedly provide roughly $700 million or more of 2027 delivery opportunities, improving revenue visibility and supporting significant 2027 growth. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded sharply, and Generac reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook while targeting a 20%–21% adjusted EBITDA margin. Capacity investments are intended to triple large-generator assembly and packaging capability over the next 12–18 months. Generac Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded sharply, and Generac reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook while targeting a 20%–21% adjusted EBITDA margin. Capacity investments are intended to triple large-generator assembly and packaging capability over the next 12–18 months. Neutral Sentiment: Management said residential sales declined about 2% as outage activity remained below historical norms and solar-storage demand stayed soft. Commercial growth is currently offsetting this weakness, but the residential recovery remains uncertain.

Management said residential sales declined about 2% as outage activity remained below historical norms and solar-storage demand stayed soft. Commercial growth is currently offsetting this weakness, but the residential recovery remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion fell slightly short of the $1.18 billion consensus. In addition, a roughly $71 million tariff refund contributed materially to the earnings beat, creating concern that reported margins and EPS may not be fully recurring.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $194.90 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $253.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.80 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Generac's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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