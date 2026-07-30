South Dakota Investment Council Has $17.15 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,428 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Charter Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,217.37. This represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $573,177.60. This trade represents a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.55 and a 1 year high of $285.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $0.68. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 42.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $226.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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