South Dakota Investment Council Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,908 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after buying an additional 718,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,728,129,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $617.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $577.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.27 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.85. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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