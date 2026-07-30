South Dakota Investment Council Has $40.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.11 and a 200-day moving average of $367.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, $200 billion agreement with Samsung covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement

Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Is Broadcom Stock Below Fair Value After Its AI Deals?

Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal

The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Negative Sentiment: One analyst raised concerns about AI “backstop” arrangements involving Broadcom and Nvidia, warning that these structures could leave the companies with additional liabilities if customers do not meet expected commitments. AI Backstop Concerns

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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