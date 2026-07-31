South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 21,322 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $21,924,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $595,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,695,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 590,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 199,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,312,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.16.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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