South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,090 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,707 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.19% of Humana worth $39,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 283,778 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Humana by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 112,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Humana by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 111,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Humana Stock Down 5.9%

HUM stock opened at $365.89 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $368.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $428.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.35. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $40.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Humana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humana reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.26 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $40.9 billion, exceeding expectations and increasing 26.2% year over year. Medical costs were broadly in line with management’s expectations, with the Insurance segment benefit ratio at 91.2%. Humana tops quarterly estimates, maintains profit outlook as medical costs stay in line

Humana reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.26 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $40.9 billion, exceeding expectations and increasing 26.2% year over year. Medical costs were broadly in line with management’s expectations, with the Insurance segment benefit ratio at 91.2%. Positive Sentiment: The company affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $9.00 and maintained its expectation for approximately 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership. CenterWell Senior Primary Care patient growth also remained strong, rising 27% year to date. Humana Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results; Affirms Full Year 2026 Adjusted Financial Guidance

The company affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $9.00 and maintained its expectation for approximately 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership. CenterWell Senior Primary Care patient growth also remained strong, rising 27% year to date. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded Humana to “buy” and assigned a $500 price target, signaling confidence that the company’s recovery and margin-expansion initiatives can offset near-term pressure.

Bank of America upgraded Humana to “buy” and assigned a $500 price target, signaling confidence that the company’s recovery and margin-expansion initiatives can offset near-term pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Humana plans to exit additional Medicare Advantage plans for 2027 as it reshapes its portfolio around profitability. The move could improve margins but may limit membership growth and revenue in affected markets. Humana to exit more Medicare Advantage plans in 2027

Humana plans to exit additional Medicare Advantage plans for 2027 as it reshapes its portfolio around profitability. The move could improve margins but may limit membership growth and revenue in affected markets. Negative Sentiment: Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from at least $8.36, primarily reflecting the impact of lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Although adjusted guidance was unchanged, investors may have expected an increase after the earnings beat. Humana Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Medicare Ratings

Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from at least $8.36, primarily reflecting the impact of lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Although adjusted guidance was unchanged, investors may have expected an increase after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: The company continues to forecast a year-over-year decline in 2026 adjusted earnings because of Medicare Advantage rating pressure, keeping concerns about the durability of its recovery in focus.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Humana from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $335.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here