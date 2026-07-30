South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 30,611 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,152 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $676,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 1,614,063 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after buying an additional 933,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 879,701 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: IQVIA reported adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share versus the $3.03 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion, above expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share versus the $3.03 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion, above expectations of $4.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: IQVIA now expects fiscal 2026 earnings of $12.80 to $13.00 per share, above the prior consensus estimate of $12.57. Revenue guidance of $17.3 billion to $17.5 billion also reflects continued expansion in the business. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

IQVIA now expects fiscal 2026 earnings of $12.80 to $13.00 per share, above the prior consensus estimate of $12.57. Revenue guidance of $17.3 billion to $17.5 billion also reflects continued expansion in the business. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators improved: Record R&D bookings, broad-based growth and a ballooning backlog suggest strong future revenue visibility and sustained demand for IQVIA’s clinical-research and healthcare-intelligence services. IQVIA Stocks Rises on 2Q Gains, Ballooning Backlog

Record R&D bookings, broad-based growth and a ballooning backlog suggest strong future revenue visibility and sustained demand for IQVIA’s clinical-research and healthcare-intelligence services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more bullish: JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $285 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Stifel lifted its target from $220 to $276 with a “buy” rating, while Robert W. Baird increased its target from $252 to $287 and maintained an “outperform” rating. These revisions indicate that analysts view the earnings beat and stronger outlook as durable catalysts.

JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $285 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Stifel lifted its target from $220 to $276 with a “buy” rating, while Robert W. Baird increased its target from $252 to $287 and maintained an “outperform” rating. These revisions indicate that analysts view the earnings beat and stronger outlook as durable catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: IQVIA’s new simplified organizational model is intended to improve collaboration and efficiency, but the financial benefits will depend on execution over time. The stock is also trading near its 52-week high, leaving less room for disappointment if growth or guidance momentum slows.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.84 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $251.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average of $186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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