South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,931 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Everest Group comprises approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.26% of Everest Group worth $33,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EG opened at $393.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $14.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.52 by $0.33. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.10 EPS. The company's revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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