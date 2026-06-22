Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,422 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Stryker accounts for 1.0% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 30.8% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 47,366 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $308.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.50. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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