Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37,521 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 37,521 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Key Stories Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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