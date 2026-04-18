S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Holdings Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in S&P Global by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 937.5% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $442.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $425.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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