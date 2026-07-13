S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,793 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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