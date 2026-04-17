S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $436.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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