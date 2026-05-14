S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 627 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 4.0%

SPGI stock opened at $407.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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