S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,447,574 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 100,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.50% of S&P Global worth $1,891,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside. Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Robert W. Baird retained positive ratings with targets ranging from $513 to $553. Analyst price-target updates

Citigroup raised its price target to $500 and maintained a “buy” rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Robert W. Baird retained positive ratings with targets ranging from $513 to $553. Positive Sentiment: Potential earnings upside remains. Erste Group expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $18.68, above the $17.61 consensus estimate, although it reduced its fiscal 2027 forecast to $20.32 from $20.92. Erste Group earnings estimates

Erste Group expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $18.68, above the $17.61 consensus estimate, although it reduced its fiscal 2027 forecast to $20.32 from $20.92. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and growth initiatives support the long-term case. Management highlighted AI-related growth, strong benchmark demand and higher buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, including a planned $7 billion repurchase program. SPGI Q2 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted AI-related growth, strong benchmark demand and higher buybacks following the Mobility spin-off, including a planned $7 billion repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global expanded its data offerings. New With Intelligence private-markets datasets, fund-performance information and editorial content are being integrated into Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening the platform’s subscription and AI-enabled workflow capabilities. S&P Global private markets datasets announcement

New With Intelligence private-markets datasets, fund-performance information and editorial content are being integrated into Capital IQ Pro, potentially strengthening the platform’s subscription and AI-enabled workflow capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results were mixed. Revenue exceeded expectations and rose year over year, but reports characterized EPS performance as a miss or only a narrow beat, contributing to investor disappointment despite solid operating trends. S&P Global second-quarter results

Revenue exceeded expectations and rose year over year, but reports characterized EPS performance as a miss or only a narrow beat, contributing to investor disappointment despite solid operating trends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are limiting enthusiasm. One analysis argues that SPGI’s roughly 18% decline creates a buying opportunity, while another says the stock still appears slightly overvalued, suggesting investors remain cautious about its earnings multiple. S&P Global valuation analysis

One analysis argues that SPGI’s roughly 18% decline creates a buying opportunity, while another says the stock still appears slightly overvalued, suggesting investors remain cautious about its earnings multiple. Negative Sentiment: Recent performance has lagged peers. S&P Global underperformed comparable financial and business-services companies, reinforcing the market’s negative near-term reaction to earnings and forward expectations. S&P Global stock performance versus competitors

S&P Global Trading Down 1.3%

SPGI opened at $414.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $424.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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