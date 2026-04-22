S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 471,938 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $246,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,848 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 185 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPGI opened at $444.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $426.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.49. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $558.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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