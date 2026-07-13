S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 170,283 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $532.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $430.15 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $419.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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