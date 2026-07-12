S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,690 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in S&P Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6%

SPGI stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.15. 1,320,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $419.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.10. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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