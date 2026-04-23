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S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Increased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
S&P Global logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holding in S&P Global by 1.1% in Q4 to 1,062,338 shares, a 0.35% stake worth $555,167,000 that represents about 8.7% of Rothschild's portfolio (its 7th largest position).
  • Institutional ownership of S&P Global stands at 87.17%, with major funds including Vanguard, Wellington, Legal & General and Mitsubishi UFJ all recently raising their stakes, indicating broad institutional accumulation.
  • Analysts maintain an overall Buy consensus with a $558.47 average target despite several recent price-target cuts; SPGI trades near $448.60 with a P/E of 30.62 and a market cap of roughly $136.1 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of S&P Global.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,338 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 8.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.35% of S&P Global worth $555,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,726,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,965,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $956,425,000 after buying an additional 130,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $949,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $448.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $427.41 and its 200 day moving average is $475.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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