Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,712 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $41,283,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.6% of Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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