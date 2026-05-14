Spear Advisors LLC Takes $8.83 Million Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Spear Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,624 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000. Rocket Lab comprises about 6.2% of Spear Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 501,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $127.24.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at $78,298,652.15. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here