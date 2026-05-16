Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Reduces Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,934 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 836,775 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises approximately 9.2% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd owned 0.31% of TransUnion worth $52,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $158,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,126,400. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $35,965.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,067.59. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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