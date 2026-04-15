Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.11. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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