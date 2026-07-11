Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,466 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 13.0% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $67,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BA traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $222.34. 3,825,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $223.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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