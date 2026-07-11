Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,413,000. Marvell Technology makes up 2.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $151,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1%

MRVL traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.81. 15,057,468 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,041,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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