Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,015 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 286,844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.83% of Spotify Technology worth $829,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 423.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $522.68 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $485.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an “Overweight” rating and a $680 price target, well above recent trading levels, while projecting substantial earnings growth through fiscal 2028. The firm expects FY2028 EPS of $27.06, compared with a current-year consensus estimate of roughly $14.46. Spotify Stock May Be a Bargain on Cash Flow

KeyCorp maintained an “Overweight” rating and a $680 price target, well above recent trading levels, while projecting substantial earnings growth through fiscal 2028. The firm expects FY2028 EPS of $27.06, compared with a current-year consensus estimate of roughly $14.46. Positive Sentiment: A preview article highlighted expectations for strong user growth and described the shares as attractive after recent weakness. The stock’s longer-term performance remains strong, having gained approximately 239% over three years. Spotify Q2 Preview

A preview article highlighted expectations for strong user growth and described the shares as attractive after recent weakness. The stock’s longer-term performance remains strong, having gained approximately 239% over three years. Positive Sentiment: A new Snapchat integration will enable real-time music sharing through Spotify, potentially improving discovery, engagement and user acquisition. Snapchat Introduces Real-Time Music Sharing Through Spotify Integration

A new Snapchat integration will enable real-time music sharing through Spotify, potentially improving discovery, engagement and user acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests the stock may be undervalued based on future cash generation, while conventional multiples indicate investors are already paying a premium and therefore expect strong execution.

Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests the stock may be undervalued based on future cash generation, while conventional multiples indicate investors are already paying a premium and therefore expect strong execution. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026, lowering its FY2026 estimate to $16.64 from $17.11 and FY2027 to $21.61 from $22.78, although it retained its bullish rating and price target. Spotify Analyst Estimates

KeyCorp reduced its EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026, lowering its FY2026 estimate to $16.64 from $17.11 and FY2027 to $21.61 from $22.78, although it retained its bullish rating and price target. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis said Spotify may lack the typical indicators supporting an earnings beat. Earlier lower-than-expected guidance for Q2 and ongoing efforts to police fake streams add execution risks ahead of the report. Spotify Earnings Expected to Grow

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the sale, the director owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $629.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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