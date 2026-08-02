Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,213 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $32,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $711,460,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,382.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,182 shares of the company's stock worth $724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,045 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,251,000 after acquiring an additional 647,708 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $316,278,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,616,321 shares of the company's stock worth $938,614,000 after acquiring an additional 444,162 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $501.45 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $748.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $695.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Wall Street projections for Spotify’s second-quarter metrics

Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Positive Sentiment: New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Spotify adds Campaign Lift to Discovery Mode

New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Is Spotify fully valued going into earnings?

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Analyst estimate changes for Spotify

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns.

A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity has been one-sided, with 31 reported open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with 609 investors adding shares and 677 reducing positions, adding to caution ahead of the report. Why Spotify stock is down today

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total transaction of $2,613,954.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,480.52. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total value of $2,880,902.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,594. This represents a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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