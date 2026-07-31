Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,183 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 93.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.4%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $61.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

See Also

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