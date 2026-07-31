Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 228.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock worth $789,802,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company's stock worth $248,174,000 after buying an additional 71,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,168,000 after buying an additional 708,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $161,398,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: SFM reported second-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share , above the $1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. New-store growth, e-commerce and private-label sales helped offset weaker comparable-store performance. Sprouts Farmers Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

SFM reported second-quarter earnings of , above the $1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.33 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. New-store growth, e-commerce and private-label sales helped offset weaker comparable-store performance. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded Sprouts from “neutral” to “overweight” and raised its price target from $80 to $103, signaling greater confidence in the company’s growth outlook and potential for further appreciation. JPMorgan Upgrade Report

JPMorgan upgraded Sprouts from “neutral” to “overweight” and raised its price target from $80 to $103, signaling greater confidence in the company’s growth outlook and potential for further appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also benefiting from broader strength in natural-food retailers as consumers prioritize health, wellness and convenient cleaner-label products. Natural Foods Stocks Gain

Investor interest is also benefiting from broader strength in natural-food retailers as consumers prioritize health, wellness and convenient cleaner-label products. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high put-option activity was recorded, with 3,951 puts purchased versus typical daily volume of 2,951. This may reflect hedging or increased downside speculation, but it does not establish a definitive directional signal.

Unusually high put-option activity was recorded, with 3,951 puts purchased versus typical daily volume of 2,951. This may reflect hedging or increased downside speculation, but it does not establish a definitive directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Management’s outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20–$1.24 compares with a $1.30 consensus, while full-year EPS guidance of $5.32–$5.40 and revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion are below estimates near $5.55 and $9.5 billion, respectively. Soft comparable-store sales add to the concern. Sprouts 2026 Earnings Outlook

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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