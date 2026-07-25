Spruce Street Capital LP Acquires 2,637,522 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. $IPSC

Spruce Street Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC - Free Report) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059,054 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,637,522 shares during the period. Century Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.2% of Spruce Street Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spruce Street Capital LP owned about 2.25% of Century Therapeutics worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,495,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 911,446 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,115 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $2.11 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $380.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

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