Spruce Street Capital LP Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Maze Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Spruce Street Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned approximately 0.40% of Maze Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

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Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE opened at $27.68 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maze Therapeutics

In other news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,300. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 34,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,034,339.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,337 shares in the company, valued at $699,643.26. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 141,470 shares of company stock worth $3,887,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAZE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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