SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,239 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of SPX Technologies worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in SPX Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 74,224 shares of the company's stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,434 shares of the company's stock worth $89,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,340 shares of the company's stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $301.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $272.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $213.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.62 and a one year high of $251.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.18 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Further Reading

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