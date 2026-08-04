SRB Corp Sells 4,220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

SRB Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,991 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of SRB Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SRB Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,547,907 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,307,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,471 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $155,991,000 after buying an additional 246,001 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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