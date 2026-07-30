SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,882 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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