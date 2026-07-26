SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Stock Holdings Boosted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,755 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting SS&C Technologies

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About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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