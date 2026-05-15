ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,297 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $128,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $401.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $403.70. The company has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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