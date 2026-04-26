ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,695 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,610 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Floor & Decor worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

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Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

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