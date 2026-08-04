Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.64%.The business had revenue of $34.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

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