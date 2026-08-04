Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Micron: The Math Makes No Sense (Rating Upgrade)

Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Wall Street sets Micron stock price for the next 12 months

Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Micron Technology Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Micron Stock Falls as Chinese Memory Threat Intensifies

Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness and a decline of roughly one-third from Micron’s 52-week high have added to selling pressure. Investors also remain concerned that historically cyclical memory markets could reverse if high prices curb AI customers’ usage or if the broader AI spending boom slows. What's Wrong With Micron Technology Stock?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $829.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.46 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $978.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.50. The company has a market cap of $937.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,958 shares in the company, valued at $34,958,000. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $290,299,838.94. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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