Stagwell Inc. $STGW Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,035,320 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 923,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.99% of Stagwell worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank P. Lanuto sold 62,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 491,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,162,125.42. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,445,741.20. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Stagwell Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $786.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 0.53%.The business's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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