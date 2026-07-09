Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $92.92 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,565 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 3.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Qualcomm worth $92,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $186.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.10. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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